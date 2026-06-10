BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shannon Arena, above, and Cpl. Tyler Connaway, both flight line mechanics assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 11, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)