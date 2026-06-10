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    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown [Image 5 of 11]

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    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Eliora Sims 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Shannon Arena, above, and Cpl. Tyler Connaway, both flight line mechanics assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey in the hangar bay of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), June 11, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eliora Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.14.2026 23:45
    Photo ID: 9749607
    VIRIN: 260611-N-CO542-1150
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown [Image 11 of 11], by SA Eliora Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    BOXARG Marines and Sailors Conduct Weapons Familiarization, FOD Walkdown
    USS Boxer Sailors Conduct Engineering Training Drills
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    TAGS

    Aircraft Maintenance
    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    Weapons Familiarization
    FOD Walkdown
    VMM 163

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