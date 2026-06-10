Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps, greets Gary Sinise of the Lt. Dan Band at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 13, 2026. The band visited Fort Bragg to boost morale and show appreciation for service members, veterans and their families through a live performance. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)