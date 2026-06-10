Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps, shakes hands with Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 13, 2026. Sinise visited Fort Bragg to engage with service members and military families, recognizing their sacrifices and highlighting his continued support for the military community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)