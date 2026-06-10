Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family, friends and supporters of the Lt. Dan Band arrive with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 13, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band performs concerts around the world to honor service members, veterans, first responders and their families while supporting the outreach efforts of the Gary Sinise Foundation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)