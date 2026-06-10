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    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg [Image 3 of 5]

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    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. James Hernandez 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Family, friends and supporters of the Lt. Dan Band arrive with Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg, N.C., June 13, 2026. The Lt. Dan Band performs concerts around the world to honor service members, veterans, first responders and their families while supporting the outreach efforts of the Gary Sinise Foundation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 11:40
    Photo ID: 9748140
    VIRIN: 260613-A-EL115-6541
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.05 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg [Image 5 of 5], by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg
    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band arrive at Fort Bragg
    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg
    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg
    Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg

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    Army Birthday
    Lt. Dan band
    Fort Bragg
    XVlll Airborne Corps

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