A Lt. Dan Band crew shirt is worn during the band's visit to Fort Bragg, N.C., June 13, 2026. Founded by Gary Sinise, the Lt. Dan Band travels worldwide performing for military communities, veterans and first responders. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 11:36
|Photo ID:
|9748141
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-EL115-3375
|Resolution:
|7500x5002
|Size:
|10.93 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band visit Fort Bragg [Image 5 of 5], by PFC James Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.