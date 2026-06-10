Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band arrive at Fort Bragg

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U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Gregory Anderson, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps, presents Gary Sinise, actor and humanitarian, with an XVlll Airborne Corps challenge coin at Pope Army Airfield on Fort Bragg N.C. June 13, 2026. The visit of Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band highlighted the continued partnership between the military community and organizations dedicated to supporting service members and their families. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. James Hernandez)