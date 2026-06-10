George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Nguyen, from Wenatchee, Washington, assigned to medical department, during a Warfighter of the Week presentation while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)