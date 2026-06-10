Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Nguyen, from Wenatchee, Washington, assigned to medical department, during a Warfighter of the Week presentation while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 03:39
|Photo ID:
|9747969
|VIRIN:
|260612-N-OV586-1011
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington
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