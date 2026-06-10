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    Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George...... read more read more

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.12.2026

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    __NEWS RELEASE __

    UNITED STATES NAVY

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Public Affairs Officer Email: mailto:mark.langford@cvn73.navy.mil

    Jun 12, 2026

    Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

    By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON – East Wenatchee, Washington native Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Nguyen was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Jun 12, 2026.

    Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    As an essential member of USS George Washington’s Medical department, HM3 Nguyen showcased extraordinary commitment to the mission as a team leader for primary care. His unwavering vigilance resulted in the delivery of care to 2,750 Sailors, directly elevating of the medical team’s performance while ensuring optimal mission readiness. Additionally, as Supply Petty Officer, he diligently managed $100,000 in medical equipment and supplies.

    “The Navy helps our allies and sister branches, and upholds freedom of navigation, trade, and democracy,” said Nguyen. “Serving in the Navy has given me the opportunity and discipline to help better myself.”

    Nguyen is a 2021 graduate of Eastmon Highschool with additional schooling at Southern New Hampshire University.

    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 04:07
    Story ID: 567740
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: EAST WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
    Hometown: WENATCHEE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Wenatchee Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington, by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week
    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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