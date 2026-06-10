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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 4 of 4]

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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Electronic Technician 3rd Class Marc Joshua Velasco, from Tamuning, Guam, mans the helm on the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a Warfighter of the Week presentation while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 03:59
    Photo ID: 9747966
    VIRIN: 260612-N-OV586-1053
    Resolution: 4222x5464
    Size: 2.91 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week
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    George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

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    TAGS

    CVN73
    WOTW
    7thFleet
    CO
    GWSpirt

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