George Washington Recognizes Warfighter of the Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Joshua Nguyen, from Wenatchee, Washington, assigned to medical department, mans the helm on the bridge of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), during a Warfighter of the Week presentation while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)