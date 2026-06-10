Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada | Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), poses with Aviation Electronic Technician 3rd Class Marc Joshua Velasco, from Tamuning, Guam, during a Warfighter of the Week presentation while underway in the Philippine Sea, June 12, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada see less | View Image Page

__NEWS RELEASE __

UNITED STATES NAVY

USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

Public Affairs Officer Email: mailto:mark.langford@cvn73.navy.mil

Jun 12, 2026

Tamuning Native Honored as Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada

USS GEORGE WASHINGTON – Tamuning, Guam native Aviation Electronic Technician 3rd Class Marc Joshua Velasco was recognized as the Warfighter of the Week aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Jun 12, 2026.

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

As an essential member of the ships Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Electronic Attack Squadron (141) team, Velasco demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the mission as an Aviation Electronics Technician. His technical expertise and unwavering vigilance were pivotal in the constructing of 18 airborne electronics warfare (ALQ) pods, consisting of 75 critical reconfigurations for the 2026 deployment, directly contributing to 100% operational capability of the EA-18G Growlers, and securing an optimum level of mission readiness. Furthermore, as Pod Team Leader, he expertly mentored three non-rate Sailors on complex maintenance procedures for ALQ pods, enhancing the depth and capability of his team.

“The Navy stands for national defense,” said Velasco. “Always prepared for war, always hoping for peace.”

Velasco is a 2022 graduate of Guam High School.

George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.