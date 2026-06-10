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    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 4 of 4]

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    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers apart of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, post the colors at the Mana o Ke Koa Award Ceremony at Fort Derussy, Hawai'i, June 12 2026. Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, was awarded for his contributions in supporting the U.S. Army and the community of Hawai'i. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 01:11
    Photo ID: 9747906
    VIRIN: 260613-A-AI704-3137
    Resolution: 7889x5262
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

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