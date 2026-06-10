U.S. Army Soldiers apart of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, post the colors at the Mana o Ke Koa Award Ceremony at Fort Derussy, Hawai'i, June 12 2026. Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, was awarded for his contributions in supporting the U.S. Army and the community of Hawai'i. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9747906
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-AI704-3137
|Resolution:
|7889x5262
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
No keywords found.