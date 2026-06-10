USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

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U.S. Army Soldiers apart of the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, post the colors at the Mana o Ke Koa Award Ceremony at Fort Derussy, Hawai'i, June 12 2026. Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, was awarded for his contributions in supporting the U.S. Army and the community of Hawai'i. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)