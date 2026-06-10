USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific Commanding General, presents the Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award to Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, at Fort DeRussy, June 12, 2026. Tam continues to volunteer to the U.S. Army and its leadership in Hawai’i providing support behind the scenes within the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips)