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    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 2 of 4]

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    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific Commanding General, presents the Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award to Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, at Fort DeRussy, June 12, 2026. Tam continues to volunteer to the U.S. Army and its leadership in Hawai’i providing support behind the scenes within the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 01:11
    Photo ID: 9747904
    VIRIN: 260612-A-SR218-1037
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
    USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

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