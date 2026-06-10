USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

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U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Commanding General, left, presents the Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award to Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, center, with Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, command at Fort DeRussy, June 12, 2026. Tam served 25 years in the Army, the Hawai’i National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips)