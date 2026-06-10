U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, United States Army Pacific (USARPAC) Commanding General, left, presents the Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award to Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, center, with Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, command at Fort DeRussy, June 12, 2026. Tam served 25 years in the Army, the Hawai’i National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9747903
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-SR218-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
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