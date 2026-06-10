USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award

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Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, delivers remarks during the Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award ceremony at Fort Derussy, Hawai'i, June 12, 2026. He was awarded for his contributions in supporting the U.S. Army and community of Hawai'i. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips)