Mr. Gil Tam, Ke’ehi Memorial Organization, Director and Treasurer, delivers remarks during the Mana O Ke Koa (Spirit of the Warrior) award ceremony at Fort Derussy, Hawai'i, June 12, 2026. He was awarded for his contributions in supporting the U.S. Army and community of Hawai'i. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Parker Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9747905
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-SR218-1067
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award [Image 4 of 4], by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award
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