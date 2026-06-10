USARPAC Honors Community Leader with 2026 Mana O Ke Koa Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT DeRUSSY, Hawaii — U.S. Army Pacific recognized outstanding service to Soldiers, families and the Army community during the 2026 Mana O Ke Koa, or “Spirit of the Warrior,” Award Ceremony at Fort DeRussy, June 12.



Hosted by U.S. Army Gen. Ronald P. Clark, commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, the annual ceremony honors individuals whose dedication has strengthened the enduring relationship between the Army and the people of Hawaiʻi.



“The Mana O Ke Koa is symbolized by the Kahili, a symbol of our commitment to the Hawaiian ʻOhana and our long heritage of service and sacrifice,” Clark said.



Established in 2007 during the centennial year of Fort Shafter, the Mana O Ke Koa Award recognizes community leaders who have demonstrated exceptional support to Soldiers, Army families and veterans throughout the Pacific. The award itself is represented by a handcrafted Kahili, a traditional Hawaiian feathered standard historically associated with Hawaiian chiefs and noble families.



This year’s recipient, Mr. Gil Tam, managing director for Pacific Region Cayuse Government Operations, was recognized for decades of service connecting the Army and local communities across Hawaiʻi.



Clark praised Tam’s leadership and unwavering commitment to Soldiers, families and veterans throughout his career, including his service as a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.



“You’ve been an unwavering advocate for our Army, wholeheartedly supporting our Soldiers, DA civilians, family members and veterans,” Clark said. “You’ve made an enduring positive impact on our Soldiers, our families and our veterans in Hawaiʻi. And Gil, I’m honored to call you my friend.”



Accepting the award, Tam reflected on the values that shaped his life and service.



“Standing here today and receiving the Mana O Ke Koa Award is deeply humbling, as it represents the warrior ethos and spirit, strength, humility, service and a deep sense of responsibility to others,” Tam said.



Tam credited his family, mentors and fellow Soldiers for influencing his commitment to public service.



“My five siblings and I were blessed by our parents, Sam and Laura Tam, who taught us the importance of family, the value of working hard, and that giving without regard for receiving is a virtue,” he said.



A retired Soldier and longtime community advocate, Tam emphasized the importance of continuing to serve others.



“The investment in me is a debt that I can never repay in my lifetime,” Tam said. “I am a proud Soldier for life, and it is my responsibility to give back and pay it forward to fulfill the needs of our Army and our local community stakeholders who engage and support our Army community here in Hawaiʻi.”



The ceremony brought together military leaders, elected officials, community partners, Gold Star family representatives and former Mana O Ke Koa recipients to celebrate a shared commitment to service, partnership and the enduring bond between the Army and the people of Hawaiʻi.



The event concluded with a benediction, the playing of the Army Song and a group photo of past and present Mana O Ke Koa recipients.