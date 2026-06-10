Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish Air Force, secure an U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during a noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise on the flight line at Rygge Air Station, Norway, June 9, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)