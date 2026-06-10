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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 7 of 8]

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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

    MOSS AND RåDE, NORWAY

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    Members of an Air Mobile Protection and Recovery team, Royal Danish Air Force, secure an U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during a noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise on the flight line at Rygge Air Station, Norway, June 9, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9747901
    VIRIN: 260609-Z-UY654-1245
    Resolution: 5431x3613
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: MOSS AND RåDE, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

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