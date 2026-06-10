U.S. Airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, load vehicles onto a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the flight line at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 9, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9747898
|VIRIN:
|260609-Z-UY654-1136
|Resolution:
|5805x3862
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|SINDAL, DK
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.