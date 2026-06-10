Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

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U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Vincent, loadmaster, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, secures a vehicle inside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the flight line at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 9, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)