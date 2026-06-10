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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 5 of 8]

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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

    SINDAL, DENMARK

    06.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Sarah McClanahan 

    Air National Guard

    U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Vincent, loadmaster, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, secures a vehicle inside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the flight line at Karup Air Base, Denmark, June 9, 2026. Concurrent with exercise Ramstein Flag 2026, the Air National Guard is conducting bilateral training with Danish Defence forces, enhancing interoperability and showcasing a unified dedication to deterrence and global Peace through Strength. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2026
    Date Posted: 06.13.2026 01:15
    Photo ID: 9747899
    VIRIN: 260609-Z-UY654-1150
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: SINDAL, DK
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise
    Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

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    TAGS

    Fight Tonight
    bring the future faster
    Peace Through Strength
    National Guard
    NATO
    RAFL26DNK

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