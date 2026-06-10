Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

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U.S Air Force Capt. Mark Koroluk, left, pilot, fist bumps Maj. Tricia Leis, pilot, both with the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, , after landing a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft at Rygge Air Station, Norway, June 9, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)