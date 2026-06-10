U.S Air Force Capt. Mark Koroluk, pilot, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, identifies possible simulated hostiles while providing command and control from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise over Bornholm, Denmark, June 9, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2026 01:15
|Photo ID:
|9747902
|VIRIN:
|260609-Z-UY654-1281
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|BORNHOLM, DK
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Sarah McClanahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.