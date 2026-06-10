Kentucky Airmen, Danish Defence forces conduct noncombatant evacuation operation exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Capt. Mark Koroluk, pilot, 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, identifies possible simulated hostiles while providing command and control from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during a noncombatant evacuation operation training exercise over Bornholm, Denmark, June 9, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June as part of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Sarah M. McClanahan)