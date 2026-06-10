20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Robin Lech, 20th Medical Group (MDG) incoming commander, shows off her new 20th MDG patch after assuming command of the group during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 10, 2026. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition where one commanding officer formally accepts responsibility and authority from another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)