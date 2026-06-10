U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin D. Hicok, left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, hands the guidon to Col. Robin Lech, right, 20th Medical Group (MDG) incoming commander, as part of a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 10, 2026. The passing of the guidon is a public declaration that represents the relinquishing of responsibility and authority from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 18:00
|Photo ID:
|9747492
|VIRIN:
|260610-F-YP125-1072
|Resolution:
|1244x1742
|Size:
|677.93 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.