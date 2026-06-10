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    20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 6]

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    20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Will Sherwood 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group render a final salute to Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 20th MDG outgoing commander, before she relinquished command during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 10, 2026. The salute marked Bowman’s final formal acknowledgement before relinquishing command to Col. Robin Lech, 20th MDG incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 18:00
    Photo ID: 9747490
    VIRIN: 260610-F-YP125-1060
    Resolution: 2303x1535
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Will Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command
    20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command

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    Air Combat Command
    20th Fighter Wing
    20th Medical Group
    Wild Weasels
    Leadership
    Change of Command

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