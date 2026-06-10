20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group render a final salute to Col. Elizabeth Bowman, 20th MDG outgoing commander, before she relinquished command during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 10, 2026. The salute marked Bowman’s final formal acknowledgement before relinquishing command to Col. Robin Lech, 20th MDG incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)