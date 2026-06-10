20th Medical Group Holds Change of Command

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U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin D. Hicok, left, 20th Fighter Wing commander, awards the Legion of Merit medal to Col. Elizabeth Bowman, right, 20th Medical Group (MDG) outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony for the group at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, June 10, 2026. The Legion of Merit medal is given to servicemembers who have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Will Sherwood)