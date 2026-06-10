Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

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Participating NPS faculty, students and researchers, and online guests, pose for a group photo following the Microgrid Innovations Research Center (MIRC) Spring 2026 Workshop and Student Research Showcase, May 28. The event showcased a portfolio of current student research supported by the MIRC and its mission to address the U.S. Department of War’s growing need for secure, resilient energy systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)