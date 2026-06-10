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    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research [Image 4 of 4]

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    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Participating NPS faculty, students and researchers, and online guests, pose for a group photo following the Microgrid Innovations Research Center (MIRC) Spring 2026 Workshop and Student Research Showcase, May 28. The event showcased a portfolio of current student research supported by the MIRC and its mission to address the U.S. Department of War’s growing need for secure, resilient energy systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9746385
    VIRIN: 260528-N-CO617-1006
    Resolution: 4339x2887
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

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