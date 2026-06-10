U.S. Navy Lt. Ryan Iverson details his development of a zonal nanogrid testbed during NPS’ Microgrid Innovations Research Center Spring 2026 Workshop and Student Research Showcase, May 28, 2026. The showcase highlighted current student research advancing microgrids, nanogrids, digital twins and similar technologies supporting naval and defense energy security and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9746382
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-CO617-1004
|Resolution:
|4717x3019
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
No keywords found.