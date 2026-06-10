Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

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U.S. Army Maj. Christian Hall presents his team’s research evaluating isolated microgrids using solar generation, battery storage and other technologies that can reduce an Indo-Pacific command’s reliance on distant fuel supply chains and aging infrastructure, advancing the long-term energy security at this critical, remote base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)