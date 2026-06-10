U.S. Army Maj. Christian Hall presents his team’s research evaluating isolated microgrids using solar generation, battery storage and other technologies that can reduce an Indo-Pacific command’s reliance on distant fuel supply chains and aging infrastructure, advancing the long-term energy security at this critical, remote base. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 13:30
|Photo ID:
|9746377
|VIRIN:
|260528-N-CO617-1003
|Resolution:
|5295x3523
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
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Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
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