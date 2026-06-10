Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

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U.S. Navy Lt. Destiny Lortz, an upcoming graduate in NPS’ cyber systems and operations program and recipient of the Fleet Cyber Command Award for Academic Achievement in Cyber Operations, presents her research on detecting false data injection attacks using integrated vibration and current analysis during the Microgrid Innovations Research Center Spring 2026 Workshop and Student Research Showcase, May 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins).