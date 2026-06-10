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    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research [Image 1 of 4]

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    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Zadi Watkins 

    Naval Postgraduate School

    U.S. Navy Lt. Destiny Lortz, an upcoming graduate in NPS’ cyber systems and operations program and recipient of the Fleet Cyber Command Award for Academic Achievement in Cyber Operations, presents her research on detecting false data injection attacks using integrated vibration and current analysis during the Microgrid Innovations Research Center Spring 2026 Workshop and Student Research Showcase, May 28. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zadi Watkins).

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    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 13:30
    Photo ID: 9746376
    VIRIN: 260528-N-CO617-1001
    Resolution: 5501x3660
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research [Image 4 of 4], by SA Zadi Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research
    Powering the Mission: NPS Students Advance Energy Resilience, Security Through Microgrid Research

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