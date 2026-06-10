Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Dixon, right, and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Rider, assigned to the 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces Squadron, depart a C-130J Super Hercules after overseeing deployment operations at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2026. The deployment demonstrates the wing’s ability to rapidly generate and project ready forces in support of operational requirements nationwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)