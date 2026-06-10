U.S. Airmen assigned to the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, prepare to board a C-130J Super Hercules at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2026. The deployment highlights the 116th ACW’s ability to rapidly generate and project combat-ready forces in support of federal and state missions worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. Jeff Rice)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 08:46
|Photo ID:
|9745306
|VIRIN:
|260608-Z-UA734-1011
|Resolution:
|6718x5374
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.