Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Smith, 116th Air Control Wing deputy commander, thanks the members of the 116th Security Forcse Squadron before thier flight at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jun 8, 2026. This deployment is in support of Joint Task Force D.C. operations in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)