Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Dixon, 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces Squadron commander, right, speaks with Staff Sgt. Dean Redman, a loadmaster with the 165th Airlift Wing, about the flight at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jun 8, 2026. This deployment is in support of Joint Task Force D.C. operations in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)