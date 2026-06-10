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    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces [Image 3 of 12]

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    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

    UNITED STATES

    06.08.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Dixon, 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces Squadron commander, right, speaks with Staff Sgt. Dean Redman, a loadmaster with the 165th Airlift Wing, about the flight at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Jun 8, 2026. This deployment is in support of Joint Task Force D.C. operations in Washington D.C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 08:46
    Photo ID: 9745298
    VIRIN: 260608-Z-UA734-1003
    Resolution: 8021x5350
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces
    Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

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    Georgia Air National Guard
    116th ACW
    Joint Task Force DC
    Georgia National Guard

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