Photo of 116th Air Control Wing Security Forces

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 116th Security Forces Squadron, 116th Air Control Wing, prepare to board a C-130J Super Hercules at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 8, 2026. The deployment highlights the 116th ACW’s ability to rapidly generate and project combat-ready forces in support of federal and state missions worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. Jeff Rice)