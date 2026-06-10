31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics chief, celebrates with fellow pilots after his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. “Fini Flights” are an Air Force tradition marking a pilots' departure from a unit, or the last time they will fly a particular aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)