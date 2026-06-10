(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 5 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics chief, celebrates with fellow pilots after his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. “Fini Flights” are an Air Force tradition marking a pilots' departure from a unit, or the last time they will fly a particular aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:25
    Photo ID: 9745129
    VIRIN: 260602-F-JJ878-1109
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW, Aviano AB, 555 FS , 31 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery