U.S. Air Force Major Andre Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics chief, is sprayed with champagne by his wife after completing his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. Golson’s final flight served as a tribute to his years of dedicated service, leadership and enduring influence on the Airmen and the mission he supported throughout his time at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class TaeLani Allen-Lewis)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:25
|Photo ID:
|9745113
|VIRIN:
|260603-F-TT513-1102
|Resolution:
|6121x4081
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 7 of 7], by A1C TaeLani Allen-Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.