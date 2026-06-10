(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.02.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics chief, prepares to exit an F-16 Fighting Falcon following his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. Golson’s final flight served as a tribute to his years of dedicated service, leadership and enduring influence on the Airmen and the mission he supported throughout his time at Aviano AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 05:25
    Photo ID: 9745119
    VIRIN: 260602-F-EM016-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights
    31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31 FW , Aviano AB, 555 FS, 31 OSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery