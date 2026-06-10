U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Behrens, 31st Operations Group deputy commander, exits an F-16 Fighting Falcon following his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. Final flights are a long-standing aviation tradition recognizing an aviator’s final sortie before departing a unit, retiring or transitioning to a new assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:25
|Photo ID:
|9745124
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-EM016-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.