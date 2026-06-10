31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Behrens, 31st Operations Group deputy commander, exits an F-16 Fighting Falcon following his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. Final flights are a long-standing aviation tradition recognizing an aviator’s final sortie before departing a unit, retiring or transitioning to a new assignment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams)