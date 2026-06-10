U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics chief, is removed from an F-16 Fighting Falcon following his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. “Fini Flights” are an Air Force tradition marking a pilots' departure from a unit, or the last time they will fly a particular aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 05:25
|Photo ID:
|9745125
|VIRIN:
|260602-F-JJ878-1087
|Resolution:
|7420x4947
|Size:
|6.25 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Landon Gunsauls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.