31 FW honors Aviano AB officers following final flights

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Andre Golson, 31st Operations Support Squadron weapons and tactics chief, is removed from an F-16 Fighting Falcon following his final flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 3, 2026. “Fini Flights” are an Air Force tradition marking a pilots' departure from a unit, or the last time they will fly a particular aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Landon Gunsauls)