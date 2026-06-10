Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo, the oncoming commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, answers questions from the press after a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford served for two years as the commanding general and relinquished command to Rizzo, who previously served two years as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East. Rizzo is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brody Robertson)