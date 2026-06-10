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    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific [Image 18 of 18]

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    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo, the oncoming commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, answers questions from the press after a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford served for two years as the commanding general and relinquished command to Rizzo, who previously served two years as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East. Rizzo is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9744864
    VIRIN: 260612-M-QH573-1685
    Resolution: 6189x3481
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific

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    Okinawa, Japan, Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Change of Command, Ceremony, MCIPAC

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