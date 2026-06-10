U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Ralph Rizzo, the oncoming commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives closing remakes to the audience during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 12, 2026. Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford served for two years as the commanding general and relinquished command to Rizzo, who previously served two years as the commanding general for Marine Corps Installations East. Rizzo is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brody Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2026 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9744862
|VIRIN:
|260612-M-QH573-1526
|Resolution:
|3804x2536
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Rizzo assumes command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific [Image 18 of 18], by Cpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
[PRESS RELEASE]: MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony
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