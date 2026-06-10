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    [PRESS RELEASE]: MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.11.2026

    Story by 1st Lt. Kelsey Enlow 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    [PRESS RELEASE]: MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony
    MCB BUTLER, OKINAWA, Japan — Major General Brian N. Wolford, relinquished command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific to Brigadier General Ralph J. Rizzo, June 12th, 2026, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan.

    Major General Wolford expressed his gratitude to the local government entities and mayors, “To the Marines, Sailors, Civilians, Master Labor Agreement staff, and families of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, thank you. Commanding these forces in this region alongside our Japanese allies has been a true privilege. Together we have made a difference in improving the quality of life of everyone in III MEF and MCIPAC and are better prepared to transition to crisis should we need to. We serve as the cornerstone of peace and stability defending Japan and United States in supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific. As I depart, I do so knowing the command and our bilateral alliance have improved our fighting positions and is in the right hands with Brigadier General Ralph Rizzo.”

    Before taking command of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, Brigadier General Rizzo served as the Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations East, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
    Brigadier General Rizzo spoke to some of his priorities while in command saying, “The Marine Corps Installations Pacific bases and stations are vital for combat power projection for our two countries, and we will relentlessly resource III MEF and the Joint Force to ensure they are able to face and conquer any crisis or contingency that they will respond to. I look forward to working with our partners and allies in the region as we continue to further strengthen our interoperability and sustained long-term response and readiness in the Indo-Pacific. I would like to sincerely thank Major General Brian Wolford for the unrelenting commitment he has made to the U.S.-Japan alliance.”

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific exercises command and control, oversight, and budgetary guidance over the Marine Corps’ network of advanced naval bases in the Indo-Pacific in order to secure and protect Marine Corps capabilities, strengthen alliances, and expand the capabilities of forward-deployed naval expeditionary forces.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 06.12.2026 00:03
    Story ID: 567520
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, [PRESS RELEASE]: MCIPAC Change of Command Ceremony, by 1LT Kelsey Enlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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