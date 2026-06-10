A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing taxis down the runway at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2026. Capt. “Blitz” Alexander, the aircraft’s pilot, is a third-generation military member whose family has longstanding ties to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2026 14:14
|Photo ID:
|9743749
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-OY799-1220
|Resolution:
|5186x2917
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
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