Date Taken: 04.27.2026 Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:14 Photo ID: 9743744 VIRIN: 260427-F-OY799-1120 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 8.48 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.