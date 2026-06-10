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    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward [Image 6 of 8]

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    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2026. Capt. “Blitz” Alexander, the aircraft’s pilot, is a third-generation military member whose family has longstanding ties to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 06.11.2026 14:14
    Photo ID: 9743748
    VIRIN: 260427-F-OY799-1168
    Resolution: 6351x3572
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward [Image 8 of 8], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward
    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward

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    Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward

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    TAGS

    Beale AFB
    U-2
    USAF
    Airmen
    third-generation

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