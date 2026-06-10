Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward

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A U.S. Air Force U-2 Dragon Lady assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing sits on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2026. Capt. “Blitz” Alexander, the aircraft’s pilot, is a third-generation military member whose family has longstanding ties to Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)