Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward

Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Capt. “Blitz” Alexander, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon...... read more read more Photo By Kenneth Abbate | U.S. Air Force Capt. “Blitz” Alexander, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, prepares equipment aboard a U-2 Dragon Lady at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2026. Alexander is a third-generation military member whose father and grandfather previously served at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — U.S. Air Force Capt. “Blitz” Alexander carries more than a callsign into the cockpit of the U-2 Dragon Lady. He carries a family legacy rooted at Travis Air Force Base spanning three generations of military service.



Born at Travis AFB, Alexander grew up hearing stories about military aviation from his father, retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Greg Alexander, and grandfather, retired Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Foti, both former flight engineers assigned to Travis-based airlift squadrons. Today, Alexander serves as a U-2 pilot assigned to the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at nearby Beale AFB and is the first commissioned officer in his family's military history.



Becoming a U-2 pilot marked the realization of a goal Alexander had pursued since childhood growing up in Northern California near Beale AFB.



“There are many significant moments that have made it feel real,” said Alexander. “The moment that stands out the most is the first time I took the aircraft solo. Growing up in Northern California and seeing the U-2 drove my desire to fly the plane. That first time ‘dancing with the lady’ really made it feel real for me.”



Alexander's ties to Travis run deep. His father served as a flight engineer with the 75th and later the 21st Airlift Squadron aboard the C-5B Galaxy, while his grandfather served as a flight engineer with the 86th Military Airlift Squadron flying the C-141A Starlifter.



“Both my father-in-law and myself served as enlisted members following the principles of good order and discipline, strong leadership and patriotism,” said Greg Alexander.



Growing up around Travis helped shape Alexander's understanding of military service long before he entered the cockpit.



“Military service never felt like an abstract idea,” said Alexander. “It was something I saw lived out every day. That sense of purpose was reinforced at home, and I am now proud to continue the lineage of service.”



Air shows at Travis also helped fuel his ambition to become a pilot. According to his father, aviation became a passion long before Alexander was old enough to read.



“Before Blitz could even read, he had memorized dozens and dozens of aircraft names and designations by sight,” said Greg Alexander. “We would travel hours to air shows, talk to all the flight crews, take all the tours and watch every flight demonstration.”



Alexander recalled attending those same air shows and interacting with aviators representing their aircraft and missions.



“My parents encouraged me to chase my dream of becoming an officer and pilot in the Air Force since childhood, which included going to as many air shows as possible,” said Alexander. “Going to air shows during childhood as a spectator, talking to all the different people that are representing their aircraft stuck with me.”



That influence eventually led him toward one of the Air Force's most distinctive aircraft.



“The storied history of the U-2 and the mystery about what its mission was drew me to apply to the program,” said Alexander. “Since Beale is not far from Travis, it wasn't uncommon to see them flying and I was set on that goal.”



The U-2 Dragon Lady remains one of the Air Force's premier intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, capable of flying above 70,000 feet while providing persistent ISR coverage to combatant commanders and senior leaders worldwide.



Describing the aircraft's mission, Alexander said its capabilities remain unmatched within the Air Force inventory.



“The U-2 Dragon Lady's mission is extremely unique,” said Alexander. “Taking a payload to above 70,000 feet and being able to provide persistent ISR coverage is something that no other military asset is capable of.”



Despite the aircraft's capabilities, Alexander said flying the U-2 presents challenges many would not expect.



“The U-2 was not built to any military standard of aircraft handling characteristics,” said Alexander. “It is quite difficult to fly, particularly at low altitude, and the margin for error is significantly smaller than most military aircraft.”



Although he now flies one of the Air Force's most recognizable reconnaissance aircraft, Alexander said his family's influence remains close at hand.



“One thing I still carry with me is my dad's helmet bag tag,” said Alexander. “I have had that with me on nearly every flight since I began USAF pilot training years ago.”



For Alexander's family, seeing him earn a commission and eventually fly the U-2 represented the fulfillment of a goal years in the making.



“Our family is very proud of Blitz for fulfilling his dream both as a pilot and also as a U-2 pilot, which was his dream assignment,” said Greg Alexander. “Blitz worked hard for the opportunity.”



Alexander said becoming the first officer in his family is something he does not take lightly.



“I feel privileged to be the first officer in my family,” said Alexander. “My father was the one who pushed me to pursue a commission through the local ROTC program and to chase my childhood dream of being a pilot.”



Now serving in the skies over Northern California not far from where his family's military story began, Alexander continues a legacy built across generations of Air Force service.



“Yes, their legacy is not lost on me,” said Alexander. “Setting the example and creating a legacy in aviation gave me the tools to succeed not only through training to become a pilot, but to thrive in one of the most unique aircraft to fly today.”



Greg Alexander said watching his son grow from an air show enthusiast into a U-2 pilot has been one of the proudest moments of his life.



“I remember the first time I saw Blitz performing his U-2 mission brief,” said Greg Alexander. “His confidence, attention to detail and total joy in performing his ultimate dream absolutely changed my vision of Blitz.”



Today, Alexander continues a family legacy that began at Travis Air Force Base, carrying forward the values of service, leadership and aviation passed down through generations while flying one of the Air Force's most unique aircraft.