Born at Travis, flying the Dragon Lady: Capt. Alexander carries family legacy forward

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U.S. Air Force Capt. “Blitz” Alexander, 99th Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, adjusts flight equipment in front of a U-2 Dragon Lady at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 27, 2026. Alexander is a third-generation military member whose father and grandfather previously served at Travis AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)