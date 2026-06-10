First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service

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Illinois National Guard State Command Chaplain (Colonel) Steve Foster offers the benediction with Illinois Army National 1st Sgt. Greg Hoffman and Brig. Gen. Jorge Fonseca, Director of the Illinois National Guard Joint Staff, during Hoffman’s June 6 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Hoffman served in the Army for nearly three decades including a deployment to Iraq and multiple domestic responses including for Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)