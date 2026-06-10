Illinois Army National 1st Sgt. Greg Hoffman speaks during his June 6 retirement ceremony on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois. Hoffman served in the Army for nearly three decades including a deployment to Iraq and multiple domestic responses including for Hurricane Katrina. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Davanh Sanamixay, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs.)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2026 18:09
|Photo ID:
|9741112
|VIRIN:
|260606-A-BE733-7426
|Resolution:
|3045x3180
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service
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