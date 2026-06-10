Date Taken: 06.06.2026 Date Posted: 06.10.2026 18:09 Photo ID: 9741120 VIRIN: 260606-A-BE733-4005 Resolution: 5143x3854 Size: 3.51 MB Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US

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This work, First Sergeant With ‘Toughness of Infantry and Compassion of Chaplain’ Retires After Nearly Three Decades of Military Service [Image 17 of 17], by SPC Davanh Sanamixay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.